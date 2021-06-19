New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

NYSE:THO opened at $104.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.63.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.