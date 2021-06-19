New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend by 74.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NRZ stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

