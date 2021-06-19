New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

