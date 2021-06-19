New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Down 0.4%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 208,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Roth Capital raised New Pacific Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

