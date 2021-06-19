New Gold (TSE:NGD) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$2.15 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.34.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

