Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $385.83 million and $12.79 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00145309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00183726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.46 or 0.00871822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.57 or 1.00162664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 385,484,650 coins and its circulating supply is 385,484,077 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

