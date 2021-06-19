Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 298.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $500.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.14 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

