Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $360.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.