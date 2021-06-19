National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

National HealthCare stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

