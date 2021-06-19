National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$159.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$152.62.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$144.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$89.42 and a 52 week high of C$148.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Insiders sold a total of 117,970 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,165 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

