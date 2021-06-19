National Bankshares Increases Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SGY. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

TSE SGY opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$246.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.