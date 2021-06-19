National Bankshares Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$14.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERF. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.09.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 in the last quarter.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

