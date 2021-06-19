National Bankshares Increases Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$3.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 40.94% from the company’s previous close.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

TSE BNE opened at C$5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.28.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,624.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

