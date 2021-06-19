National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,405 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of National Bank worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

