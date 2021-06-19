National Bank Financial Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. TD Securities upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.77.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.84 and a one year high of C$11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.44.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

