Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,558.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $33,558.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00137157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00181915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00860811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,831.72 or 0.99627158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.