MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

MYTE traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 211,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,118. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

