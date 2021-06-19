MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MP. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:MP opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

