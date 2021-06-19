MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($120.00).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MOR traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €67.68 ($79.62). The stock had a trading volume of 193,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €71.34. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.91.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

