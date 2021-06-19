Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,591.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

