Morgan Stanley Downgrades PageGroup (LON:PAGE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 495 ($6.47).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 575.50 ($7.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.72. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a one year high of GBX 618 ($8.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 578.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

