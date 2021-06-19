More Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $161.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $105,429.24 and approximately $161.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00742949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083521 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

