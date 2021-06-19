Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $40.26.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

