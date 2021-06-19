Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $301.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

