Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $15,640,024.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,166,022.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at $52,098,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,544,126 shares of company stock worth $168,534,770. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion and a PE ratio of 133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

