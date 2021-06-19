Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Frequency Electronics worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.55. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.