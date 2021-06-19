Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $24.33 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a P/E ratio of -76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

