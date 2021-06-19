Monolith Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,252.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Monolith has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $17,252.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00720507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083067 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,109,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

