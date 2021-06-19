Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 383,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 16,414,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,931. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

