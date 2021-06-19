Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after buying an additional 222,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 292,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $26,610,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Momo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.80 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

