MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 688,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MOGU by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MOGU by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MOGU by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

MOGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,969. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78. MOGU has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

