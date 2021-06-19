Mizuho Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $75.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

