Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE DQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.