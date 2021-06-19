Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $1.53 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

