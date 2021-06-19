Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.30 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

