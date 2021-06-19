Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

