Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 39,180 Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Endo International worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.45. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

