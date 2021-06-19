Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.38 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

