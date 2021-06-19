Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $109.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00022019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00140652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00184119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,581.34 or 1.00139671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.67 or 0.00857452 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

