Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 264,830 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.92% of NuStar Energy worth $36,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NS opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

