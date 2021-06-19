Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,347 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $47,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 39.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 29.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,290,000 after buying an additional 148,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

