Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 45,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BP PLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 408,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 57,916 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 253,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $246,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 59.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 924,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

