Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $31,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.81 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

