Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 127.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of FireEye worth $43,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FireEye stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

