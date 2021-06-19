Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,211 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $34,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

KC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.65. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

