Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 78,274 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $41,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

