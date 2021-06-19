Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLND stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.08.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

