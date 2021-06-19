MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in MetLife were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 520,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

