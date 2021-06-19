Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 163.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

METX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 17,212,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -2.34.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

