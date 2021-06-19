Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $306.92 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $306.23 and a one year high of $432.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

